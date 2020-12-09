Lady Golden Bears’ rally attempt comes up short

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from the women’s college basketball game between WVU Tech and University of the Cumberlands!

The Lady Golden Bears had a 24-23 lead after the first quarter, but the Lady Patriots would lead for most of the second quarter, and later the second half. While WVU Tech would make multiple attempts to retake the lead, the visitors would make plays down the stretch for the 88-86 win.

Brittney and Whittney Justice each scored 21 points for WVU Tech, while Alexandria Gray recorded 15 points. Abbi Douglas led Cumberlands with 17 points off the bench.

WVU Tech is scheduled to visit Pikeville on Saturday, while the Golden Bear men would visit Cumberlands that same day.