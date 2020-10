OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s volleyball match between Summers County and Oak Hill!

The Lady Bobcats used runs in both games of the best-of-three match to win 2-0, adding to their 2-0 win over Chapmanville earlier in the day. Chapmanville won 2-1 against Oak Hill.

Also in high school soccer, Oak Hill girls soccer won 4-0 against Midland Trail, while Greenbrier East won 2-0 against Princeton. The Red Devil boys face Mingo Central Friday night.