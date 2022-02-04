Kroger to provide free N95 masks to all customers

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Kroger is now providing N95 masks to customers free of charge.

The regional grocery chain announced it will now serve as an access point for non-surgical N95 masks through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Customers can visit any local Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up free masks while supplies last.

According to Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager James Menees, the decision comes from an effort to keep employees and customers safe during the pandemic.

“The health and safety of our associates and customers is front and center. And we’re proud to be partnering with the administration to get masks out to the public.”

Up to three masks are available free of charge to all patrons. Kroger is also providing COVID-19 vaccinations through appointment.

Related