Kroger to host peanut butter drives in all West Virginia store locations starting September 14

Richmond, VA (WOAY) – Kroger has partnered with Feeding America and local food bank partners to host its annual peanut butter drives in all West Virginia store locations. The drive will run from September 14 through October 11.

Kroger customers can purchase peanut butter and place it in the donation bins at the front of the store to help local food banks. Peanut butter is a shelf-stable item that food banks need most to provide an essential source of protein to those experiencing food insecurity.

The President of Kroger Mid-Atlantic, Lori Raya, states ” The success of the annual peanut butter drive is a refreshing reminder of the strength of community and looks forward to bringing it back for a fourth year.”

