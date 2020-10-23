Kroger hiring more than 150 in West Virginia

By
Tyler Barker
-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – On Thursday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Kroger Mid-Atlantic will hold a virtual hiring event for open positions at several of its West Virginia stores. The following stores have open positions:

  • 178 Red Oaks Shopping Ctr, Ronceverte, WV 24970
  • 411 Mall Road, Oak Hill, WV 25901
  • 1100 Fledder John Road, Charleston, WV 25314
  • 1851 Earl Core Road, Morgantown, WV 26505
  • 198 Emily Drive, Clarksburg, WV 26301

Across the five stores, there are more than 150 immediate openings. The grocer is looking to fill for a variety of part-time and full-time positions across all departments with a focus on Pickup, front end and deli and bakery associates.

Those interested are encouraged to apply online at jobs.kroger.com. Access to a virtual interview portal will be sent to the email that candidates used during the application process.

“At Kroger, we pride ourselves in being a great place to work and we are a company that believes in developing talent in order to promote from within,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Perhaps more so than ever before, we are feeling our purpose on a day-to-day basis, and we ask those who are interested in making a positive impact on their communities to come and join our team.”

