Klockner Pentaplast invests $8.5 million into Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The investment is for $8.5 million.

But the impact of Klockner Pentaplast’s latest expansion to its Beaver operation goes even further than a monetary number.

“The big thing is 21 new jobs,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “Of course, obviously everybody knows we need more jobs in Raleigh County. Raleigh County is moving forward.”

The strategy of working on tax incentives with established companies in the county will continue to pay dividends going forward.

“Offering tax incentives like Raleigh County Commission agreed to offer is huge when recruiting and attracting new businesses to locate in the region,” said New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Jina Belcher. “So it was very forward thinking, very progressive on behalf of the Raleigh County Commission. These are the exact types of conversations that we need to have in order to recruit these new companies to the region or continue to expand.”

Officials are hopeful that this won’t be the last boost to Raleigh’s economy in 2020 as they continue to try to expand.

“That’s some of the things that the county itself is working on,” Tolliver said. “To get more jobs and be very progressive.”

This is Klockner’s third expansion over the past 20 years, and it chose Beaver out of eight US locations.

“This proves that companies can locate here in Raleigh County and continue to grow and thrive into larger companies, employing more people,” Belcher said. “We’re fortunate that we can do this.”