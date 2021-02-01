Kimball PD completes drug training, implements new policies

KIMBALL, WV (WOAY) – The Kimball Police Department has recently completed search-and-seizure training.

Two officers attended training in Beckley with a renowned instructor from Iowa. The training helped Kimball PD with its yearly in-service, as well as updating it on search-and-seizure procedures.

“We’re up to date on the new laws of search and seizure and a lot of the drug interdiction that we’re doing,” said Kimball Chief of Police S.P. “Pat” McKinney. “We feel that this will help us not only to make more arrests, but we’ll be able to get convictions out of those arrests. If you just make an arrest and you don’t get a conviction, you’re wasting your time.”

McKinney says that the training has already been implemented within the department and they have recently made multiple drug seizures.