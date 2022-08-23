Kids Thrive Collaborative launches virtual resources rundown sessions

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Kids Thrive Collaborative will begin holding weekly virtual information sessions on August 23 for parents and caregivers of children to share information on community-based mental and behavioral health services.

The Kids Thrive Collaborative is part of an ongoing effort by DHHR to involve its bureaus, community partners, and stakeholders to help ensure home and community-based services are available and accessible statewide to reduce the risk of out-of-home placement in institutional or other settings.

Kids Thrive Collaboration will hold free lunchtime sessions every Tuesday at noon through the fall for the convenience of parents and caregivers. Anyone interested in participating must register for a session at: https://kidsthrive.wv.gov/rundown/Pages/default.aspx

