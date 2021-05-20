Kids Kick Opioids Contest Regional Winners

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced the Regional winners of the fourth Kids Kick Opioids contest. The contest encourages kids to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.

Regional winners from Southern West Virginia include, Whitney Belcher of Kimball Elementary School; Taylor Wright of Lashmeet-Matoaka School; Kailyn Spence and Isaiah Clay, both of Oceana Middle School.

Regional winners from Southeastern West Virginia include, Lydia Sauselein of Mountain View Elementary and Middle School; Jacob P. James of Independence Middle School; Gavin Coleman and Laierra Webber, both of Trap Mill Middle School.

The attorney general says participation this year is the highest it’s been. Judges recognized winning entries from 67 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the State Capitol in the fall.

