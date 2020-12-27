Keeping your home safe from potential robberies

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – According to the National Crime Victimization Survey, robberies and personal larceny are two crimes that increase during December. But you can follow some tips to stay safe and keep your home protected.

One recommendation is that if you’re leaving your home, consider using smart home technology to make your home look lived in. Smart lights can be used remotely and set on timers to make it look like someone is home.

A doorbell camera can catch anyone who steps on your porch and gives you photo evidence. Some smart speakers even have features that can detect sounds like broken glass, and will send an alert to your phone if it suspects something is wrong.

Another thing to look out for is any boxes of expensive items you have lying around. If you received a gift over the holiday, try to avoid leaving the box out by your dumpster or on the curb for too long. It’s an easy way for a potential burglar to know that you have a home that may be worth robbing.

Plenty of people are also considering travel for the New Year. You can ask a trusted neighbor or family friend to check in on things if you’ll be gone for a while. Or you can even consider alerting your local neighborhood watch.

Other things that help year-round are home security systems, and other useful technology. But one of the easiest and most effective things you can do is lock your doors. Roughly one in three home invaders simply walk right in the front door.