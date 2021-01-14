Keep Mercer Clean preparing for sixth active year

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Keep Mercer Clean is looking forward to its newest year of activities.

Keep Mercer Clean is a county-wide initiative in which residents assist in cleaning up their communities. They typically have independent and group cleanups, and are looking forward to beginning again this Spring.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett says the program has seen a great community reception, and they’re looking forward to continuing.

“This year we’re gonna relaunch our sixth annual Keep Mercer Clean campaign. Over the past few years we’ve had a lot of success in getting the community actively involved in cleaning up Mercer County,” Puckett said.

Last year’s campaign was successful with independent cleanups, which were brought on in light of the pandemic.

This year’s Keep Mercer Clean campaign is expected to start on March 20.

Changes for this year will include disposable boxes being placed again at schools, to give participants more drop off options.

Puckett also plans to have the campaign reach out to local businesses for sponsors and incentives. Businesses that participate will ideally pledge to clean up around their properties and get their employees to participate.