Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center dedicates new Beckley home as “Trudy’s House”

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – “Trudy’s House” is the newest home for the Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center.

An organization devoted to the protection and well-being of children throughout Raleigh and Fayette Counties, Just For Kids dedicated its new home to the legacy of Trudy Laurenson, a pioneer of the child advocacy movement in West Virginia.

“She passed away last summer and so we wanted to honor her with this move, ” says Executive Director of Just For Kids, Scott Miller. “Our dream was to have a house on the hill where kids come and feel comfortable, not feel stressed.”

Their new Raleigh County facility now resides at the historic Ambrosia Inn on 611 North Kanawha Street in downtown Beckley.

The organization was joined by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the dedication through the chamber’s Business After Hours event. A ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off the dedication followed by the unveiling of their new sign.

Recent studies showed that children who are victims of abuse can experience difficulties when having to enter commercial spaces or spaces with no windows. In light of this, the Board of Directors at Just For Kids was inspired to get a new, more welcoming space for them that feels more like home.

“The whole work that we do is about reducing trauma, so for a child to have to go into an office building, maybe they’re afraid of that, to have to get in an elevator, in a confined space, could be a really traumatic experience for some children, and so being here, a number of kids have already said it’s like a castle,” Miller says.

So far the advocacy center has helped around 70 children in their new home.

The Beacon on the Hill is another name for the home, as it represents a beacon of hope for the kids who stay there.

The event was also a kick-off for the fundraiser the organization has started for their new home. They are accepting donations from the community and have a set goal to raise $500,000.

You can help them reach their goal by naming a room, purchasing a brick, or buying a pinwheel. You can visit Just For Kids on the website to find out more.

