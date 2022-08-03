Jury finds Logan County man guilty of child pornography crime

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- A federal jury convicted Raymond Dugan, 55, of accessing with the intent to view prepubescent child pornography. A forensic analysis of Dugan’s computer found that the defendant used a dark web browser to access over 1,000 images of child pornography.

Dugan is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27. The defendant faces the maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and must register as a sex offender.

“Bringing child predators to justice is one of the highest priorities of my office,” U.S.id US Attorney Will Thompson. I commend our law enforcement partners and AssisU.S.nt US Attorneys Julie White and Nowles Heinrich for their outstanding work to secure this guilty verdict.”

U.S Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the West Virginia State Police Forensics Sciences Laboratory conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the jury trial.

This case is a part of Project Safe Childhood. Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative to combat the growing child sexual exploitation and abuse epidemic.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet and identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Related