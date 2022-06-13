JT Daniels, Nicco Marchiol transition to life in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, WV (VIDEO COURTESY WDTV) – The countdown to the college football season continues; it is 80 days until West Virginia opens the season at Pitt.

After Jarret Doege announced he was transferring last December, the big question was who was going to take over that QB1 role. Would it be Garrett Greene or Will Crowder or would the Mountaineers search for a name in the portal?

There’s a couple of options now, including former Georgia Bulldog JT Daniels and true freshman Nicco Marchiol.

On Monday, the two of them were among the players at youth football camps in Mon County and discussed what the transition to Morgantown has been like.

“It’s dope. It doesn’t feel like a huge adjustment to me being from Georgia the past two years. It’s not like it’s a crazy change,” explained Daniels.

Marchiol added, “Definitely what stands out right away is that this is a college town. They love the Mountaineers, whether it’s the baseball team, basketball, whatever’s going on.”

“They’re going to support the Mountaineers through it all. That’s been a really relieving thing to me knowing that we’re going to have support no matter what’s going on, whatever comes thrown at us.”

