Jason Mullins re-elected as Wyoming County Commission President

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Commission re-elected Jason Mullins as the commission president.

Mullins has been on the commission for two full terms already and is starting his third. Of those those twelve years this will be his fifth year as president. Mullins says he is proud to serve once again.

“When you are elected by your peers to become president of the county commission it’s really important,” said Wyoming County Commission President Jason Mullins. “With this group of people we work well together. I’m very proud to serve again as commission president and we have a lot of progress here that we look forward to doing.”

Congratulations to Jason Mullins on re-election.