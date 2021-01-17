Jackpots Each Over $700 Million For First Time Ever in Longest Runs in Games History

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- The jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball continue to climb into record-breaking territory, as another weekend of unmatched winning numbers puts the two over simultaneous $700 million marks for the first time ever.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $850 million, and if won, would be the 2nd largest jackpot in game history and the 3rd largest in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball sits at $730 million, which would be the 4thlargest jackpot in game history and the 6th in U.S. lottery history. At its current total, the Powerball jackpot is at its highest since March 2019.

West Virginia had 22,722 tickets win a prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, including a one million dollar Match-5 winning ticket sold in Vienna and a $50,000 four plus Power Ball winning ticket purchased in Morgantown.

“I encourage all players to check their tickets,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “We have another $1 million and $50,000 winner from Saturday’sdrawing from right here in West Virginia, but we do ask that all players please play responsibly.”

The dueling jackpots combine for over $1.5 billion, the highest they have been since October 2018 when the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot was hit in South Carolina.

Each jackpot will be on its 36th draw in their respective runs this coming week. It is the longest jackpot run in both Powerball and Mega Millions histories.

Tickets for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which again increases non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Tuesday.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing can also be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Wednesday, January 20th.

To play, players select five numbers from 1 to 69, and then choose a Powerball number from 1-26 in the bottom section of your play slip.