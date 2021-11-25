‘It’s good just to be with everyone’: 45th annual YMCA Turkey Trot sees large turnout

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hopeful runners line up to register for the 45th annual YMCA Turkey Trot, waiting for their shot at glory.

Andrew Barbera knows a thing or two about that glory. He’s looking for his fifth straight win in the biggest event, the five mile run.

“Any time there’s a local 5K, 5 mile run or anything like that, I try to run in them,” Barbera said. “Because it’s fun.”

Colette Lindley and her family also run every year. Colette runs Cross County for Woodrow Wilson High School, which is along the five mile route, and hopes a little home course advantage will help her contend.

“I run here all of the time, normally,” Lindley said. “I would probably do this anyway, even if it wasn’t a race.”

After the one mile group takes off, Andrew and Colette stand right near each other at the starting line. As the five mile finally gets underway, it’s everyone for themselves to claim the ultimate prize.

“I get to run with some of the younger kids,” Barbera said. “They come out and race. It’s good just to be with everyone here and run it.”

Colette and Andrew both say they’re thankful both to fun for the competition, as well as to keep up the tradition with family and friends.”

“Every year I come out here, I run the race, go home,” Barbera said. “Help my grandparents and my mom and everyone cook.”

Related