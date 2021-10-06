‘It would mean so much’: 13-year old Wyatt Coleman leads the charge to save Montgomery rec center

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – “It meant a lot to me and it meant a lot to other people.”

This is quite the audience for a 13-year old. The Montgomery community is listening to Wyatt Coleman, who’s trying to save this building, which used to be the city’s recreation center, built more than 50 years ago. Now, it’s closed and could be torn down if nothing is done.

“This place has a special place in my heart,” Wyatt said. “I’ve met a lot of my really good friends here.”

Wyatt started this petition to gain attention from the state level. It already has more than 1,000 signatures. Wyatt’s family has supported him from the beginning. His mom, Sara Adkins, couldn’t be more proud of her son fighting to save the building.

“If he wants to see change, he has to be that change,” Adkins said. “He knows that all of us are really proud of him.”

Mayor Greg Ingram organized this rally. He’s been working with Wyatt to try to save the building, which right now is owned by West Virginia University. Ingram says the community misses the recreation center and wants it to reopen.

“That’s our job,” Ingram said. “As our generation, we need to get the place ready for the next generation and I think we can do that.”

Wyatt and Ingram say the next step is to get Governor Justice on board. Once they have his signature, they can have a soft opening for the building. As WVU gives full control back to Montgomery, they can fully open to the community.

“What would it mean to you if this was reopened?”

“It would mean so much,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt’s petition can be found by clicking on this link.

