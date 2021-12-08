‘It trickled over’: Wyoming County Circuit Court rebounds from pandemic

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County court system is busier than ever after dealing with several changes over the past year and a half.

The county’s circuit court is back to a normal schedule after the pandemic. Circuit Court Judge Mike Cochrane says jury trial has picked up and he’s adjusting to the courtroom being fully up and running again.

“In 2020, a lot of mandates from COVID with issues of stoppage of open court mandated by West Virginia Supreme Court was prevalent,” Cochrane said. “It trickled over into 2021.”

Cochrane said he expects the increase in court activity to continue heading into 2022.

