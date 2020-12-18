Investigation underway on sexually explicit videos allegedly filmed at local public settings

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Authorities are investigating multiple complaints about a local woman who allegedly posted sexually explicit videos in local public settings.

According to a post on the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, they have received numerous reports of a female posting internet videos of herself engaging in inappropriate / explicit activities in local public settings, including a grocery store.

A criminal investigation of those activities is underway. The female involved has been identified by investigators. Further information will be released upon completion of the investigation.