Investigation underway following ATM robbery at Beckley Travel Plaza

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed an Applegreen employee at an ATM outside the Beckley Travel Plaza on Sunday night.

The employee reported that the male suspect, wearing a dark-colored ski mask, hoodie, and sweatpants, approached them, holding a duffle bag, and demanded the money from the ATM machine.

The employee complied with the suspect, providing an unknown amount of money. The suspect left on foot toward Harper Road.

The employee reports the suspect never showed a weapon or threatened them.

West Virginia State Police are conducting the active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident can contact the West Virginia State Police Troop 7 Office at 304-256-6786.

