Investigation underway after fatal UTV crash in Raleigh County

Fairdale, WV (WOAY) – An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Raleigh County on Monday night.

Raleigh County Sherriff’s Office says the two-vehicle collision happened around 7:20 pm at WV Route 99-Bolt Road intersection in Fairdale.

Authorities report preliminary findings to show a 2020 CF MOTO CF500 UTV stopped at the intersection of the roadways before turning left to travel east on WV Route 99. The UTV began to turn left, pulling into the path of an oncoming Nissan Rouge. The UTV was struck by the Rouge, resulting in the UTV driver being ejected from the vehicle. Officers report a safety belt did not restrain the driver during the collision.

First responders initiated life-saving measures and transported the UTV driver, Randall Z. Bower, of Bolt, WV, to Raleigh County Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision. No further information has been provided on the driver’s condition in the other vehicle at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by Raleigh County authorities.

