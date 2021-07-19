Investigation underway after fatal crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Tazewell County, Virginia Sunday afternoon.

Virginia State Police says it happened just before 1 p.m. They responded to the single-vehicle crash on Rt. 67 (Jewell Ridge Rd.), almost two miles south of Rt. 616 (Smith Ridge Rd.).

A 2005 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Rt. 67 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road where it struck a guardrail. It then went down an embankment, overturned and struck several trees.

The driver, Christopher R. Brown, 45, of Jewell Ridge, VA, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Two passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

