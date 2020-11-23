Intuit hiring local certified tax professionals for upcoming tax season

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Intuit is hiring professionals for the upcoming tax season.

Intuit has decided to hire on the local scale, focusing on communities they have partnerships with. In Bluefield, Intuit set up a prosperity hub last year and is inviting residents of the area to apply for the tax season.

Jim Spencer, Bluefield Economic Development Authority Executive Director, says this is a great opportunity for residents to pick up a job opportunity.

“Intuit’s so big, they could have pushed this out nationally and they would have been flooded. But they care about these small communities like Bluefield, and we’re very appreciative. If it hadn’t been for them telling us about this, then a lot of folks in this community may not have known,” Spencer said.

It’s estimated there are 285 people in the greater Bluefield area that are certified and qualify to work with Intuit for the tax season. The hiring for the tax season will last from December 2020 to April 2021.