International marching band championship to make its way to West Virginia in 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – An international organization that’s all about keeping marching bands everywhere alive and growing, the World Association of Marching Bands (WAMSB) is making its way into West Virginia.

They will be host to their world championship in the City of Buckhannon next summer. It’s only the second time in the event’s nearly three-decade-long history that a championship has been held in the U.S.

President of the WAMSB 2023 Host Committee, Randy Sanders says the benefits it will bring to the region are immense.

“These bands will be purchasing the lodging opportunities, also meals, and different tourism opportunities, so they’re going to be pumping money into the economy,” he says.

The association is made up of members from 32 nations across the globe and represents nearly 25 marching bands. The city of Buckhannon, along with West Virginia Wesleyan College was chosen as a good fit to house the bands and introduce its members to the area, and some of the country, for the first time.

“For many of them it’s their first opportunity to come to the United States, so they will see the U.S through seeing West Virginia which to me is the most beautiful area of the country,” Sanders says.

The competition itself will be held on Ross Field at Wesleyan College. Other events and activities are expected to take place surrounding the competition throughout the city of Buckhannon, including two parades, vendors, and live entertainment.

The bands will be making their way into Buckhannon from July 17 through July 24, 2023.

For those interested in partnering with the organization, you can visit WAMSB 2023.

