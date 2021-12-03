Independence High School holds pep rally and send-off for Patriots going to state championships

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – The Independence High School stadium is filled with cheers Friday morning as the school sends the Patriots off to the Super Six State Championship matchups in Wheeling, West Virginia, and as the team makes history in their first-ever state championship opening after an undefeated season.

“The kids have worked really hard, we’re really proud of them. We fought hard to get an undefeated season, fought really hard to get home-field advantage, and we’re thankful for an opportunity to play in the state championship,” says Head Coach and Athletic Director, John Lilly.

Atticus Goodson, senior running back for the Patriots, is one of the team’s leading players helping to take them into championships, along with being a Kennedy Award candidate, and he’s owing the opportunity and the team’s success to working hard throughout the season.

“Just hard work and dedication will get you there, and hopefully we can win one or two, but if not hopefully we can win a state championship, that would be fine with me,” says Goodson.

And after the win against the Bluefield Beavers in the semifinals and a Friday morning pep rally and team send-off, the Patriots are ready to tackle the next phase of the takedown for the state championship title.

“We’re fortunate enough to do it, we are surrounded by some good people, good players, and a great community,” Lilly says.

The Independence Patriots versus Fairmont Senior Polar Bears will be streamed live via Facebook tonight, Friday, December 3 starting at 7 p.m.

