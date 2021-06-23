Independence Day approaching, firework stands open for business

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Fourth of July is almost there and it certainly wouldn’t be complete without a set of fireworks.

Celebrating the independence of our country, one of America’s pastimes to do so are fireworks.

With stands located close to every corner, there’s plenty to choose from and time to get your supply before next weekend.

Manager at Big Poppy’s Fireworks Max Pavlik spoke on the upcoming holiday, “It’s very busy at times. During Fourth of July everybody comes in. So, we really tell you to shop early.”

Located at Beckley Plaza, Big Poppy’s Fireworks is a family-run firework company that seems to sell out pretty quickly.

“It’s just a family business we’ve been in since I was born. It really just helps our family out through the summer.”

Not only does Big Poppy’s Fireworks cater to your Fourth of July needs, they also sell out pretty quickly on other events, such as weddings and even gender reveal parties.

“I like to see the excitement of people, you know everybody comes back.” Pavlik said, “We’ve had several repeat customers wanting the same product. I really suggest you come back, as you can see we’re getting short. What you see is all we have.”

Most places are running out quickly before this upcoming holiday.

This stand does have barcodes on most of their products. You can use your phone to scan and see what the night sky is going to look like on this upcoming holiday.

