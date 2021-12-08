‘I will always work for them’: Wyoming County Sheriff leads department through deputy shortage

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming County Sheriff Bradley Ellison is increasing patrols over the past few months and the entire department is stepping up.

“I do miss this right here,” Ellison said. “I don’t get to do it much now, as a Sheriff.”

Ellison on patrol because the department is short 2-3 deputies. It’s been up to the entire department to step up to help fill the void and Ellison to help facilitate it.

“It’s hard to find bodies to come out and want to be a police officer,” Ellison said.

Ellison and Lieutenant Randy Brooks work together to plan around the shortage in deputies. Brooks spends a lot of time in court, but if Ellison asks him to step into another role, he’s always willing and able.

“We’re not really laxing anywhere,” Brooks said. “Everything’s being done the way it’s supposed to be done.”

Lieutenant Scott Cook usually works at Wyoming East High School, leading its security. Even after spending 27 years with the department, he said he’s also willing to take on different roles if needed.

“We care so much about what we do and we take pride in what we do,” Cook said. “I’m proud all of them and I’m proud to be a part of this department.”

After patrol, Ellison told WOAY the comradery and communication within the department has been crucial to dealing with the deputy shortage, as well as threats in and around the county.

“It’s great,” Ellison said. “And I will always work for them and stand up for them.”

