‘I never thought I’d be able to do it’: Tera Chappell shares breast cancer story

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – “When you first hear the diagnosis, you hear cancer. You hear nothing else.”

Tera Chappell gets emotional talking about her experience with breast cancer. She was diagnosed in October of 2013 and says an early Oncologist meeting is still one of the scariest moments of her life.

“I think it really hit then, ‘Oh my gosh,'” Chappell said. “‘I could die.'”

Tera has two scrap books detailing her journey through chemotherapy and recovery. She often thinks about the amazing support which helped her get through treatment.

“I have a wonderful family support,” Chappell said. “Very, very wonderful family. I had sisters from out of state that come in and would take turns taking me to treatments.”

Tera says there were times she didn’t feel like she could make it through the recovery process. Trusting herself, her doctors and her family helped her through and still impacts her today.

“It’s been eight years,” Chappell said. “I never thought I’d be able to do it.”

Tera can’t stress enough how much Breast Cancer Awareness Month means to her. Eight years after her diagnosis, sharing her story is still special and a huge part of her life.

“It’s doable,” Chappell said. “You don’t think when you hear the cancer diagnosis, but you can do it. I’m living proof.”

