Hundreds come out for Mountaineer Food Bank’s 2nd food drive of the year

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hundreds of people came pouring into the Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley Wednesday for the second food drive of the year.

Hosted by Mountaineer Food Bank, the event came right on time as society tries to tackle record-high gas prices and ongoing inflation.

People were given free vegtables, bread, canned goods, among a variety of other food items.

Many volunteers also came to help with the drive. One volunteer from a community outreach program, Charles Bridgeman was happy to be helping out at the event because of the good it can bring to people during a time of great need.

“Well with the gas prices being high and stuff, and elderly people, when you get to a time in life where you’re living on a budget, you know anything helps out,” Bridgeman says.

The next dates for the food drive will be May 18, July 20, September 21, and November 23.

