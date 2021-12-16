Humane Society of Raleigh County raises money for new wellness center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Humane Society of Raleigh County has an ongoing project in the works. The shelter hopes to soon have enough funds for a new wellness center.

The Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center will cut costs in half, bringing on-site veterinarians to assist instead of having to transport animals to different locations.

They say not only will the center help with finances, but will also help in adopting animals quicker.

Social Outreach Coordinator Alexis Johnston said, “A big barrier honestly to getting animals in and adopted quickly is not having enough access to spay and neuter appointments because those procedures take awhile.”

Those spay and neuter appointments are booked several weeks out and some are as far as Charleston.

In efforts to raise more money to break ground in early spring, the humane society is currently holding a Christmas card donation drive.

