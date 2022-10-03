Human remains discovered matching description of missing Oak Hill man

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies and the local Police Department followed up on a tip leading them to the area behind Oak Hill’s Tractor Supply last night.

While searching the area, deputies report discovering human remains matching the description of Patrick Baker, 33, of Oak Hill.

Loved ones reported Baker missing last week. Witnesses report last seeing Baker in the late afternoon on September 26, leaving a residence on Clay Street off Gatewood Road.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

