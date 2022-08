Rhodell, WV (WOAY) – The human remains found in Raleigh County have been identified as William Bowen of Beckley. The remains were found in a remote area off Tommy Creek Road near Rhodell. Bowen was reported as missing to Raleigh County authorities on July 10.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s office would like to thank the public, WVSP, and the Chief Medical examiner’s office for their assistance with the investigation.

