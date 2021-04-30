How President Biden’s health care package is impacting West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – President Joe Biden informed members of Congress Wednesday night on his continued effort to make health care more affordable through another health care package.

So far the president has already signed the American Rescue Plan into law back in March which provides additional health care related tax credits to more middle-class families.

“Continuing those tax credits has made improvements for almost 17,000 West Virginians and given around 4,000 West Virginians free health care coverage,” said Executive Director of West Virginians for Affordable Health Care Jessica Ice.

Aside from the expanded tax credits, the rescue plan also provides more financial incentives and coverage options for the Medicaid program. One of the new coverage additions is the allowing of new mothers to stay on the program for up to a year postpartum.

This new proposed package announced Wednesday looks to expand maternal health care even further.

“West Virginia for the past couple years, at our state level, has really worked the past Medicaid and chip funding for pregnant and postpartum women,” Ice said. “We’ve done a really great job of leading the nation on that actually. This package that Biden put out on Wednesday it is calling for a billion dollars in maternal health care.”

If you or someone you know needs health insurance and want to take advantage of the available tax credits you can visit healthcare.gov or the West Virginia Navigator website.

The enrollment period has been extended until August.

