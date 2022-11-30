House votes to prevent rail strike

Washington, DC (WOAY) – Congress is moving quickly to avoid the impending United States rail strike.

The House passed a bill binding companies and workers to a proposed settlement reached in September that failed to gain the support of all 12 unions.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration and if passed it would impose a compromise labor agreement brokered by President Joe Biden’s administration.

However, the agreement was ultimately voted down by four of the 12 unions representing more than 100,000 employees at large freight rail carriers.

The unions have threatened to strike if an agreement can’t be reached before a Dec. 9 deadline.

Related