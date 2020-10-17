House candidate holds pottery fundraiser in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A local candidate holds a pottery fundraiser in Princeton.

Tina Russell is running for West Virginia House District 27. To help fundraise for her campaign, she held a pottery donation event in Princeton, where patrons would receive pottery for meeting certain donation amounts.

Russell has been a social worker, a teacher and is also a veteran. She says the pottery event is a way for her to give back to her supporters.

“I’ve lived here for over 25 years, this is my home. So I like to feel like I can give people something that can be a part of their home. Like, they can take that pottery with them, they can give it to a family member. And also help our people campaign, so I can help my community when I win,” Russell said.

Russell is running against Republicans Joe Ellington, Marty Gearheart and Doug Smith for one of three seats in the House.