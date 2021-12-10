Hot Rod Santa to return to Beckley Plaza Mall this Saturday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This weekend Santa is coming to the Beckley Plaza Mall in his hot rod.

It’s put on by the Shade Tree Car Club. Last year they brought Santa out to the mall and kids could take pictures with him and his hot rod.

The club’s vice president says last year Hot Rod Santa was a huge hit, and they are very excited to bring him back once again.

“Shade Tree just wants to give back to the community, because without our community, we wouldn’t have a car club,” Shade Tree Vice President Stephanie French said.

Hot Rod Santa will be at the Beckley Plaza Mall this Saturday, December 11, from 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. Cell phone photos will be $5 and professional photos are also available for $10. Families are welcome to bring their pets as well.

The event is also partnered with the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition, where they’ll be handing out ribbons for the MADD Tie One On campaign to combat drunk driving.

