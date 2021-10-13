Hospital space remains an issue even with drop in active COVID-19 cases

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Although active Coronavirus cases continue are decreasing, hospital and healthcare workers are still feeling the strain from the recent surge.

Many area hospitals are facing long Emergency Medical Service wait times and sometimes still aren’t able to provide room for patients. Health officials say the wait times have been 5-6 hours to get patients seen as recently as this week.

“It’s not all COVID patients that are currently being transported to the hospital,” said Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart. “In West Virginia, we have lots of other reasons that people need emergency services and hospitalization. So, what happens when you have a good portion of your beds being taken up by COVID patients, it puts a strain on the beds that are available for non-COVID related illnesses.”

Stewart added staffing remains a key part of improving the strain on area hospitals going forward.

Related