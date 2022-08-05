HospiceCare’s in-person grief support groups return to the Greenbrier Valley

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – HospiceCare has announced they will resume hosting weekly grief support groups on September 6, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HospiceCare will hold group meetings on Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon. Pre-registration is preferred for attendance. However, walk-ins are welcome.

On Tuesday, groups will meet at Big Clear Creek Baptist Church in Rupert, WV, while Thursday’s meetings are at HospiceCare’s Lewisburg Office on 1265 Maplewood Avenue. Support groups and individual grief counseling are offered free of charge.

To register for group meetings or find out more information, contact Amy Wade at (304)768-8523. For more information on HospiceCare, please visit hospicecarewv.org.

