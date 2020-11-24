Hospice of Southern West Virginia welcomes its newest Director of Public Relations

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Last Monday, Hospice of Southern West Virginia welcomed its newest Director of Public Relations.

25-year-old, Charleston native Tyler Jordon is now in charge of social media, generating coverage and is the spokesperson. Jordon says he was inspired to join the nonprofit organization because of the positive experience he had with hospice when his uncle was sick.

“It’s truly an honor to be in this position to advance the needs and mission of our organization to provide high quality level of care and comfort to our patients and their families and community,” Jordon said.

Jordon says he has lots of new ideas and is looking forward to starting future projects with the organization.