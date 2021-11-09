Hospice of Southern West Virginia celebrates 40 years

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hospice of Southern West Virginia is celebrating 40 years and they held a celebration banquet here at the Black Knight Country Club

Hospice of Southern West Virginia started as a small organization and has grown substantially over the decades.

At the banquet, patrons could see photos and memories throughout the years, featuring past volunteers, employees and more.

The CEO of Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Janett Green, says they are incredibly proud to have served the community for this long.

“We started out as a small volunteer organization with somebody who had an idea about meeting the end of life needs for our community,” Green said. “And today we’re on track to serve over 1,250 patients this year.”

The banquet saw well over a hundred people turn out and celebrate 40 years of serving southern West Virginia.

