Flags at half-staff for soldiers recovered from Korean War and Pearl Harbor

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Flags have been displayed at half-staff for the last two days to honor two West Virginia veterans.

Army Corporal Pete W. Conley was declared missing in action at 19 years old as his unit was attacked in the Korean War. He was found nearly 70 years later.

Navy Patternmaker 1st Class Stanislaw F. Drwall’s body was recovered 80 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Governor Jim Justice said, “So today, you see these flags at half-staff and I ask you to please remember two fallen heroes. But not only that, please remember all those that served to give us everything we have.”

Conley’s remains were identified in June of 2020 and Drwall’s remains were identified in March of this year.

