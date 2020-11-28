Holiday fire prevention tips

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – From holiday candles to Christmas trees, dangling garlands, and fireplaces, seasonal decor can often be hazardous if not properly put up with care.

Holidays are the most joyful days of the entire year, but it can also be some of the most dangerous when it comes to fires. To ensure your Holidays are festive and safe start by checking your Christmas lights.

“You want to look for any insulation that might have come off and plugs and loose wires. If you find any of those things replace them,” Public Information Officer Will Davis said.

After your lights are good to go make your way to the kitchen. Based on a survey conducted by the National Fire Protection Association, One-fifth (21%) of the decoration fires started in the kitchen. In 2017, the three leading dates for home structure fires caused by cooking were: Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and Christmas Eve.

“It’s important to make sure there is nothing flammable near your heating elements like your stove and oven.”

Carefully decorating your home can help make your holidays safer. Between 2013-2017, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year.

“Using a real tree the risk for fire is greater for the home. NFPA recommends that you keep your tree well water and away from any exits and flammable and heat sources.”

Lastly, make sure you have a working fire extinguisher inside the home.

“And a fire gets out of your control and you think it’s something that you can’t handle, leave the home and dial 911.”

For more information on how to prevent fires, this holiday season clicks here.