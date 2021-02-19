History Channel’s American Pickers looking for local antiques

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce received an email from the History Channel show American Pickers.

The show will be filming around the state of West Virginia in April and is looking for local antique collections and interesting people to be featured on the show. The show will be looking for collections from now through the end of March. The chamber of commerce was contacted to help spread the word and says there are lots of hidden gems here that should be featured on the show.

“There’s a lot of hidden gems, probably, around our area,” said Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Executive Assistant Jourdan Saseen. “If we can get the word out and if you know someone that has a huge collection, it has to be a private collection it can’t be a store or anything like that, but get the word out for our area. I think it would be huge.”

If you or someone you know is interest in sharing their private collection of antiques contact American Pickers at 1-855-653-7878 or via email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com