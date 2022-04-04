Historic Fayette Theater makes a comeback after two years with no performances

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – After two years of no performances, the Historic Fayette Theater is finally taking the stage again.

For two weeks in April, they will be putting on their spring production of “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood,” a musical comedy and fairytale set in the 1950s. The Director of the play, Sharon Bibb says that since COVID-19, the cast had a long wait before reuniting with the production.

“We actually began the show back in 2020, we were two weeks from opening and then COVID hit so we were closed down,” Bibb says. “The set was done, the costumes were done. But, we have been on indefinite hold for the last two years and so finally as COVID kind of started to go away and we got better at dealing with it we came back February 1.”

After losing some of the cast members during the two-year break due to various life obligations, the theater has managed to retain about 85% of its original cast.

An annual spring play is a nearly 30-year-old tradition at the Fayette Theater and one that the crew is more than ready to be putting on again. Bibb says she hopes it to be a way for the audience to escape the drama of life, if only for a little while.

“I always joke and say that I go to the theater to escape the drama of life, and so truly when people come to the show I hope that they can leave all of the drama and all of the heaviness of what’s going on in the world outside. And for this brief hour and a half, they can just sit there and laugh and forget about everything else, and just be in the moment. That’s really what we do it for,” says Bibb.

The play started this Friday and will go on throughout next weekend. The last day of the production will be April 10 at a 2 p.m. matinee.

