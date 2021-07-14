Historic coal mining reenactment coming to McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – A reenactment of a 100-year old war is coming to McDowell County.

“Terror of the Tug” will depict the events of the Battle of Blair Mountain, an uprising following the murder of a Mingo County Police Chief, Sid Hatfield. Participants in the play are excited to showcase a unique era in West Virginia coal mining.

“The play itself depicts an era which was a volatile time in coal mining history,” said “Terror of the Tug” Actor Jay Chapman. “A lot of people don’t know about it, it was hushed up for a lot of years. Now, it’s being looked at. A lot of tourists are coming in for different things. There’s 13 counties that are involved with coal history projects.”

Performances will be July 31st, August 7th, August 14th and September 4th throughout the county and more information can be found by searching “Terror of the Tug” on Facebook.

