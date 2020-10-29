Hinton receives grant for “street-scaping”

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Governor Justice presented several local grant awards while visiting Bluefield State College this morning.

Those grants go towards projects involving alternative and recreational trails. It will pay for a number of improvements in communities, including adding lighting and sidewalks. Several communities received thousands of dollars in grant funds, including the city of Hinton.

“This is exciting,” said Hinton Mayor Jack Scott. “We are tickled to death to be included in this round of rails to trails grants. This is a $40,000 grant for engineering that we hope is a precursor to getting a large grant to do some street-scaping downtown.”

Scott says the city plans to hire an engineering firm to plan how to improve Hinton’s street-scaping.