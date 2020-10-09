Hinton asks for volunteers for clean-up event

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Hinton wants residents to pitch in on a clean-up effort this weekend.

Multiple organizations have already donated supplies to the city to support the Saturday morning event. At 9 a.m., volunteers will meet at Ballpoint Park to get vests and trash bags before taking to the streets.

“We’re going to have masks and gloves and grabbers and bags available,” said city manager Cris Meadows. “We’re going to have a big drive next week where we’re going to get people to set large items out by the road that they’ve been unable to haul away and we’re going to try to haul those away for them.”

To participate in Saturday’s event, call City Hall to give your name.