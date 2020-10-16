Hinton Area Foundation kicks off their annual Autumn Harvest

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Hinton Area Foundation (HAF) has officially kicked off their 10th annual Autumn Harvest.

This year due to COVID-19, HAF will be hosting their annual Autumn Harvest Virtual Reverse Drawing Fundraiser.

“It’s going to be filmed live on our website at hintonareafoundation.org and will happen on November 12th,” Executive Director Myra Hogan said.

Only 100 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $100 each. Tickets will come with a number that will be placed into a drawing. The winner will receive a thousand dollars in cash.

“You buy your ticket, you get a number, it goes into a rolling cage and we pick a number and the person that is last will pick the grand prize,” Hogan said.

The rules are simple, you must be at least 21 years old to participate. The Grand Prize of $1,000 will be awarded to the last ticket drawn. The remaining 49 prizes will be a mixture of cash and gifts valued at more than $2,250.

“There are going to be at least 50 other chances to win prizes and cash throughout the evening. We had some wonderful participation by by our local small businesses and sponsorships from other larger establishments like the banks,” Hogan said.

The event is on November 12th at 5:01 p.m. The deadline to purchase a ticket is 10 p.m. on November 3rd. Hinton Area Foundation encourages participants to check hintonareafoundation.org for updated prizes.