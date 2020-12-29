Hinton announces winners of Holiday Decorating Contest

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – The City of Hinton has announced the winners of their holiday decorating contest.

Both businesses and residences were allowed to participate in the contest. Three private residences won, and the winner of the businesses was Locust Medical on Temple Street.

Locust Medical says it was their pleasure to help the town enjoy the holiday spirit.

“To help the small town out and let them enjoy the Christmas spirit. For a year like this, it’s better to be in spirit than not,” said one employee.

Winners of the decorating contest were awarded cash prizes by the city.